OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The fight over efforts to add another charge onto many Oklahomans power bill has moved forward.

On Thursday, all three state corporation commissioners voted to set a public hearing on OG&E’s plan to tack on what the company called a “fuel cost adjustment” fee.

The public hearing is scheduled for Nov. 3 at the Jim Thorpe building, room 301.

Last week, the Public Utilities Division asked to hold off on the extra charges so it could take a closer look at why OG&E was asking for more than half a billion dollars from its customers.

OG&E said it asked for the fee to off-set the costs of surging fuel prices the company accumulated due to inflation. Customers would pay more than $20 extra per bill over a two-year span.

“The $504 million figure it’s set forth in this case, I think is a surprise to a lot of customers,” said Bob Anthony, Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner.

The large amount led to the Public Utilities Division to issue a motion last week to hold a public hearing in the matter.

OG&E’s senior attorney, Bill Humes asked commissioners to approve a “confidentiality agreement” to keep certain aspects of the company’s finances and business details private during next months’ hearing.

“The requested confidentiality of these items is not just to protect the company,” said Humes “It protects the customer. It protects the customer from market manipulation.”

Humes said keeping parts of the company’s business dealings under wraps, such as fuel forecasts, would be beneficial to everyone.

Commissioner Anthony, however, said customers should know what’s happening with their money.

“I think people probably have a reason to ask for more transparency than ever before,” said Anthony.

Following Thursday’s vote to hold a public hearing, Commissioner Anthony issued a concurring opinion adding:

“OG&E customers are facing a staggering $504 million in extra fuel charges pancaked on top of $1.4 billion in 2021 ratepayer-backed debt. OG&E customers deserve an investigation and full explanation, especially in light of recent evidence suggesting OG&E inappropriately interfered with the process for similar costs from the 2021 winter storm.”