OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Tuesday around 2:45 p.m., a detainee in the Oklahoma County Detention Center was attacked and transported to the hospital for severe injuries, and investigators believe they were assaulted by several detainees.

“Unfortunately fights between detainees happen in facilities all across the country,” Oklahoma County Detention Center CEO, Brandi Garner said.

“Our staff did an excellent job in responding to end the fight and attend to the injured detainee. We will hold these detainees accountable for their actions.”

EMSA responded and transported the victim to the hospital. Several detainees were moved to other areas of the jail to avoid contact with one another.

According to OCDC officials, an investigation into the incident is ongoing and charges against those involved may be forthcoming.

The victim is being treated currently at a local hospital for severe injuries.