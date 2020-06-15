OK COVID-19 cases on the rise but officials not ready to roll back reopening yet

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials at the Oklahoma City County Health Department say the increase in new COVID-19 cases in the metro is not just a spike it’s a trend and a lot of those new cases are in the younger age groups.

“The uptick is trending up here in Oklahoma county,” said LToya Knighten of the Oklahoma City County Health Department.

And the metro is not alone, the whole state of Oklahoma is seeing the increase.

New case numbers rose through last week, breaking Friday’s record of 222 with 225 new cases on Saturday.

“We most assuredly are seeing an uptick in COVID cases throughout the state of Oklahoma,” said Jared Taylor of the State Health Department.

The OCCHD says the increase is mostly due to the reopening of the state and most of their new cases have been in the 18-34 year old range.

“Those younger demographics are going back to work they are around friends and family they are socializing,” said Knighten.

Officials say these cases are concerning but they would be far more worried if they uptick was in older patients.

Both County and State officials say COVID hospitalization and deaths are staying flat and that right now they don’t see rolling back reopening restrictions to be a needed step.

“I don’t feel like its absolutely imperative that we throw a forced stop upon the state,” said Taylor.

“If our cases get to a point where our case get more severe and people do start experiencing more complications and have to be hospitalized that’s what we will be looking at in making that determination to roll back,” said Knighten.

All health officials agree personal precaution steps are the keys to stopping the new upward trend.

“We are not out of the woods yet the virus is still around we need to still wear our facemasks still physically distance ourselves… this battle is not over,” said Dr. George Monks, President of the Oklahoma State Medical Association.