OK families demonstrate for their lost loved ones during Sunday protest

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some local families joined Sunday’s protest in Oklahoma City against the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to show just how personal this situation is and how the demonstrations are about more than just one man.

Hundreds of Oklahomans gathered on the steps of the Capitol Sunday afternoon to protest the death of 46-year-old George Floyd beneath the knee of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Bystander video shows George Floyd pleading for help as officers held him down for at least eight minutes.

Floyd was unresponsive and did not have a pulse when EMS arrived to the scene, Minneapolis fire officials said in a report.

He was officially pronounced dead 90 minutes after his encounter with Minneapolis police.

Today, family members of Oklahoma men who were killed in police custody showed their support for Floyd and to demand justice for their own relatives.

On April 29, 2019 Isaiah Lewis was involved in a domestic situation with his girlfriend after becoming agitated for unknown reasons.

When officers were searching for Lewis, they found him breaking into a home in the neighborhood.

At some point, police say a physical confrontation occurred between officers and Lewis.

“Both officers were violently assaulted during this confrontation inside the house,” Jenny Wagnon, from the Edmond Police Department, told News 4.

Officers then tased Lewis, but when that was deemed ineffective, police say they were forced to shoot him.

The officers involved were acquitted by the district attorney in September.

On January 28, 1990, Dexter Wayne Webb was seen leaving a suspected drug house by OKCPD officers.

According to the police report, Webb attempted to run as well as swallow something and ended up choking.

The officers involved were not charged.