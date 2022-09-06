OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – County health departments are preparing to roll out the new COVID-19 booster shots as early as this week.

The shots are aimed at targeting specific sub-variants that are now spreading in the state.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is preparing to get a new shot to residents once again.

The recently-approved COVID-19 boosters aim to target the main source of virus spread we’re seeing right now.

“This is completely different in that it is bivalent, meaning that it has two strains,” said Staceee Hoye, Chief of Clinical Services with OCCHD. “So it does have the original COVID strain that all of the other COVID vaccines have but this vaccine also has the Omicron variant, which is the primary variant that we see circulating now.”

OCCHD has the new Moderna vaccine in stock and is expecting the Pfizer booster in the next few days.

Hoye says they hope to roll them out later this week or early next week.

“The nice thing about the bivalent vaccine is that if your primary series was with Pfizer, you can get Moderna,” Hoye said. “They are interchangeable.”

Health leaders are hoping people who may be feeling vaccine fatigue will still get the shots and slow the spread of the BA.4 and BA.5 variants that have been behind the majority of cases.

“This is a new virus,” said Dr. Dale Bratzler, Chief COVID-19 officer for OU Health. “So I know a lot of people feel like we’ve got a lot of shots in a relatively short period of time but none of us had any immunity to this virus before this started. Several schools have already had outbreaks and things like that so it’s a way to reduce the number of cases.”

Some major pharmacies already have appointments available for the bivalent booster.

You can check online for availability.

Hoye says you need to wait at least two months since your last booster to get this new one.