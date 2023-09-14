OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Thursday morning Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall will address the call by Gov. Kevin Stitt for a special session in October concerning taxes.

On Wednesday, the Oklahoma Senate leader, Greg Treat, spoke said the Senate will convene for a special session on October 3, but the agenda given by the governor is vague and that must be addressed.

McCall says the House has had a priority of cutting taxes the last several years.

He says he didn’t have any discussion or heads-up from Stitt or his administration prior to the call for a special session.

Governor Stitt is calling the Legislature to deliver on the following agenda priorities:

A trigger law mandating that if a state or federal court finds that some individuals, due to their race, heritage, or political classification, don’t have to pay a state tax, then no Oklahoman will have to pay the tax.

A tax cut that puts Oklahoma on the path to zero income taxes. This will keep us in line with surrounding Republican-led states.

A measure that increases budget transparency to ensure that Oklahomans and their elected representatives have the ability and opportunity to see how their taxpayer dollars are being spent.

