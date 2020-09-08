OK Humane society hosts fundraising event at drive-in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma Humane Society is raising funds for homeless pets in a fun, socially distanced way by hosting a Night at the Drive-In.

Oklahoma Humane Society’s Night at the Drive-In will be Thursday, September 10th. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at dark.

The current need for social distancing forced the cancelation of OK Humane’s annual black tie gala, The Hero Awards.

In an effort to regain some of those funds, OK Humane is hosting a socially distant at the Winchester Drive-In.

This new event allows guests to enjoy alcoholic beverages, concessions, heartwarming OK Humane stories from this past year, and watch the screening of “Homeward Bound” in the comfort and safety of their vehicles.

“OK Humane is committed to adapting to all the changes 2020 has brought our way. Animal rescue doesn’t stop, even in the midst of a global pandemic. Dogs and cats in Oklahoma are still in need, and we still rely on the community’s support to save them. OK Humane’s Night at the Drive-In is a way for us to raise funds to further our mission, while offering our supporters a fun, socially-distanced evening out!” Dana McCrory, Oklahoma Humane Society President and CEO said.

Tickets can be purchased on the OK Humane’s website.

Recent Headlines: