OK sees 1.2k new cases of COVID-19 Sunday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Department of Health says there are 1,204 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the Sooner State on Sunday.

There have been 31,285 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma as of Sunday, July 26, according to OSDH.

OSDH reported on Saturday that there were 30,081 total cases in the state since the pandemic began in March. That’s a 4 percent jump according to OSDH.

OSDH is also reporting that there have been no new COVID-19 related deaths in the state, and the total coronavirus deaths in Oklahoma stands at 496.

A total of 24,698 people have recovered from coronavirus since March.

OSDH has not reported the latest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, but on Friday they reported that 628 people were hospitalized with confirmed and suspected cases of COVID-19.

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma counties is as follows:

Adair: 241 (5 deaths) (161 recovered)

Alfalfa: 1 (1 recovered)

Atoka: 57 (44 recovered)

Beaver: 36 (34 recovered)

Beckham: 34 (27 recovered)

Blaine: 29 (22 recovered)

Bryan: 316 (1 death) (226 recovered)

Caddo: 285 (12 deaths) (217 recovered)

Canadian: 830 (4 deaths) (662 recovered)

Carter: 255 (3 deaths) (210 recovered)

Cherokee: 228 (1 death) (150 recovered)

Choctaw: 154 (1 death) (133 recovered)

Cimarron: 1 ( 1 recovered)

Cleveland: 2,120 (41 deaths) (1,666 recovered)

Coal: 24 (19 recovered)

Comanche: 693 (9 deaths) (604 recovered)

Cotton: 16 (2 deaths) (11 recovered)

Craig: 53 (38 recovered)

Creek: 388 (12 deaths) (283 recovered)

Custer: 158 (109 recovered)

Delaware: 363 (19 deaths) (286 recovered)

Dewey: 4 (4 recovered)

Ellis: 4 (1 recovered)

Garfield: 280 (3 deaths) (163 recovered)

Garvin: 173 (4 deaths) (143 recovered)

Grady: 366 (6 deaths) (294 recovered)

Grant: 6 (5 recovered)

Greer: 78 (7 deaths) (63 recovered)

Harmon: 5 (3 recovered)

Harper: 4 (2 recovered)

Haskell: 27 (22 recovered)

Hughes: 73 (1 death) (23 recovered)

Jackson: 370 (3 deaths) (186 recovered)

Jefferson: 27 (24 recovered)

Johnston: 34 (25 recovered)

Kay: 181 (9 deaths) (138 recovered)

Kingfisher: 79 (60 recovered)

Kiowa: 24 (1 death) (18 recovered)

Latimer: 38 (1 death) (22 recovered)

Le Flore: 124 (1 death) (86 recovered)

Lincoln: 92 (2 deaths) (64 recovered)

Logan: 147 (1 death) (120 recovered)

Love: 61 (54 recovered)

Major: 22 (1 death) (17 recovered)

Marshall: 64 (51 recovered)

Mayes: 246 (5 deaths) (150 recovered)

McClain: 342 (4 deaths) (292 recovered)

McCurtain: 783 (20 deaths) (627 recovered)

McIntosh: 126 (1 death) (96 recovered)

Murray: 51 (36 recovered)

Muskogee: 333 (16 deaths) (211 recovered)

Noble: 73 (2 deaths) (55 recovered)

Nowata: 45 (1 death) (41 recovered)

Okfuskee: 38 (23 recovered)

Oklahoma: 7,621 (90 deaths) (5,973 recovered)

Okmulgee: 312 (204 recovered)

Osage: 304 (10 deaths) (254 recovered)

Ottawa: 269 (2 deaths) (208 recovered)

Pawnee: 107 (3 deaths) (87 recovered)

Payne: 614 (3 deaths) (527 recovered)

Pittsburg: 132 (3 deaths) (99 recovered)

Pontotoc: 131 (2 deaths) (103 recovered)

Pottawatomie: 300 (6 deaths) (199 recovered)

Pushmataha: 60 (42 recovered)

Roger Mills: 6 (3 recovered)

Rogers: 603 (12 deaths) (411 recovered)

Seminole: 141 (5 deaths) (83 recovered)

Sequoyah: 147 (3 deaths) (84 recovered)

Stephens: 147 (1 death) (124 recovered)

Texas: 1,018 (7 deaths) (996 recovered)

Tillman: 46 (1 death) (35 recovered)

Tulsa: 7,557 (90 deaths) (6,283 recovered)

Wagoner: 577 (20 deaths) (460 recovered)

Washington: 534 (39 deaths) (457 recovered)

Washita: 18 (11 recovered)

Woods: 14 (12 recovered)

Woodward: 28 (20 recovered)

Although the CDC recommends patients be tested twice to determine if they have recovered, health department officials say they are preserving tests for patients who are sick.

Instead, the Oklahoma State Department of Health identifies a person as recovered if they are currently not hospitalized or deceased and it has been 14 days since the onset of their symptoms or since they were diagnosed.

State officials urge Oklahomans to stay away from ill patients and to frequently wash their hands. Also, avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

At this point, Americans are urged to practice ‘social distancing’ by staying in their homes as much as possible and not going out into a crowd.

The virus is mainly spread from person-to-person, and symptoms usually appear two to 14 days after exposure. Officials stress that the most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

If you do become sick, you are asked to stay away from others. If you have been in an area where the coronavirus is known to be spreading or been around a COVID-19 patient and develop symptoms, you are asked to call your doctor ahead of time and warn them that you might have been exposed to the virus. That way, experts say, they have the ability to take extra precautions to protect staff and other patients.

