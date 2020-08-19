OK State Fair releases menu for Fair Food To-Go event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s that time of year when Oklahomans across the state start craving caramel apples, indian tacos, and corn dogs. Unfortunately, COVID-19 has put a damper on the 2020 state fair festivities, but fair officials say you can still get your favorite treats while remaining socially distanced.

While the actual Oklahoma State Fair will not take place this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you can still enjoy all of your favorite fair food at a to-go event this weekend.

The event is being held on the following dates:

Thursday, August 20 – 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday, August 21 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 22 – Noon to 8 p.m.

Sunday, August 23 – Noon to 6 p.m.

Vendors will be set up in front of the Bennett Event Center.

Today, fair officials released the list of vendors who will be providing the fair food staples this weekend.





Guests are asked to enter the grounds at the main entrance, at May Avenue and Gordon Cooper Boulevard, across from Forest Lumber.

No tables or benches will be provided, all food will be packaged in to-go containers.

Attendees of this event are asked to maintain social distance of at least six feet from others.

“Hosting this event gives us the opportunity to invite the public to enjoy one of the largest and most popular aspects of the Fair – the amazing food,” stated Timothy J. O’Toole, President & CEO of Oklahoma State Fair, Inc. “It’s also a way for our food vendors to generate some business in a safe and responsible setting, which we are happy to be able to help with.”

Some local concessions vendors are coming up with creative ways to bring fair food to you.

Dan Rowlett, who owns Silver Dollar Concessions, is now setting up shop inside of neighborhoods and church parking lots.

“After we sat around feeling sorry for ourselves a little while, we got up, dusted ourselves off and here we are,” Rowlett said. “We’ve been working church parking lots. And we’ll be working other neighborhoods and other churches as well.”

Just hoping to make up what was lost.

“It’s our paycheck. So how much did we lose? All you gotta do to figure that out is if you lost your job, your annual paycheck, how would that affect you?” Rowlett said.

He says he and his cinnamon rolls will be taking part in the fair food to-go event.

Recent Headlines: