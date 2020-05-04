OK Supreme Court rules against notarized absentee ballots requirement

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Supreme Court today ruled that absentee ballots do not have to be notarized in order to vote.

Oklahoma was one of three states that requires an absentee ballot to be notarized.

“Let Oklahoma Vote” sent a letter last month to the State Election Board, asking them to make it easier for Oklahomans to vote via absentee ballot in the upcoming election to avoid possibly spreading COVID-19.

“We really just think Oklahomans shouldn’t have to risk their health to exercise their right to vote,” Tatianna Cannon, with “Let Oklahoma Vote,” told KFOR.

In a response, secretary Paul Ziriax said the request is “beyond the scope of the Secretary’s authority.”

The letter went on to say it would “leave Oklahoma without any verification of absentee voters.”

Following the response, an ER doctor, a 68-year-old cancer survivor, and the League of Women Voters filed a lawsuit with the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

Now, the court agreed with them that a voter can self-verify without the use of a notary.