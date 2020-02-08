OKC agency that helps abused children receives $1 million for new building

The design for a planned new building on the CARE Center campus. Sarkeys Foundation donated $1 million toward the building’s creation.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A foundation is giving Oklahoma County’s only child advocacy center $1 million for a planned expansion.

Sarkeys Foundation and The CARE Center announced the contribution on Friday.

The contribution will go toward building a fifth building – the Sarkeys Building – on the current four-building campus.

The new building will include state-of-the-art facilities, larger child- and family-centered areas, a designated mental health wing and large community rooms for multidisciplinary and community training, according to the news release.

“We are incredibly grateful for Sarkeys Foundation,” said Stacy McNeiland, CARE Center CEO. “The Sarkeys Building will provide space for more community education and for the families and children who deserve dignity, privacy and peace as the negotiate recovery, investigation and prosecution.”

The CARE Center has provided services for children in families where abuse is suspected since it was founded in 1991. The organization served 1,888 children through victim services in 2019, as well as 12,809 kids through ROAR, an education program that teaches kids ages 4-8 how to recognize and prevent abuse, according to a CARE Center news release.

“Child abuse is an epidemic,” said Kim Henry, Sarkeys Foundation Executive Director. “At Sarkeys, we are committed to collaborative partnerships that better the lives of our communities youngest and most vulnerable citizens. The CARE Center’s work speaks to the heart of our mission, and we’re thrilled to help them serve even more kids.”

The cost of the expansion will be $2.5 million. So far, $1.5 million has been raised.

The CARE Board of Directors voted for the expansion in 2019 to fulfill the need for additional space for education and partner agencies.

The CARE campus consists of four renovated homes on a city block near the OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City. Both the Oklahoma City Police Department’s Crimes Against Children Unit and the Department of Human Services are located on the campus.

“Within 24 hours of a report of suspected abuse, children come here, so that healing can begin. We gather evidence here. We work in the best interests of the child here. It’s remarkable,” Captain Greg Johnston said.

The Sarkeys Building will be built on a vacant lot in the neighborhood.