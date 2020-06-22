OKC animal welfare wants you to help them play with dogs

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The OKC Animal Welfare needs your help to play with pups!

Brutus is learning new tricks at the OKC Animal Welfare.

It’s part of the shelter’s newest program called Dog’s Playing for Life.



“We do tricks and training. We get them out in play groups. We don’t do a lot of training in playgrounds because we really just want this to be their fun outlets,” Kristina Washam

OKC Animal Welfare Behaviorist, said



“And then when the go back to their kennels they actually show better to the public because they’re not all wound up. They’re calmer in their kennels so that people can truly see what kind of dog they can truly be,” OKC Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary said.



The program is funded through a grant from the Arnall Family Foundation.

It has one part time employee and now they desperately need volunteers to come help get these canines outside playing.



“I need volunteers to get the dogs to and from the groups because I can’t run the dogs there and back by myself,” Washam said.

They play around 6 hours a day.

Dogs like one and a half year old Brandy who came to the shelter May 28.

“She is one of the dogs that needs help showing in the kennel because she runs to the back and gets so overwhelmed,” Washam said.

OKC Animal Welfare also needs volunteers to help with their foster and transfer programs.

“They are constantly looking for fosters or work with our groups to transfer animals out of our building to other adoption programs so it’s two of our biggest lifesaving program we have,” Gary said.

In fact, they transfer more animals to outside adoption programs than are adopted at the shelter.

“What’s your favorite part about your job?” Reporter Lacey Lett asked Kristina Washam.

“Just watching them play.”

A rewarding and fun way to help the 250 dogs and 130 cats at the animal shelter.

If you are interested in volunteering you can visit their website or email awvolunteers@okc.gov.