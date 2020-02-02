OKC Animal Welfare's free adoption event clears the shelter Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) - Over 100 animals were adopted on Saturday at Oklahoma City Animal Welfare’s free adoption event, thanks to one generous person's donation.

“My goal today was to just come and look and if I feel like I need to take one home I will,” said Lashawna Collins, who just adopted a pet.

Long lines well worth the wait as the event was made extra special all thanks to one person. “We had an anonymous donor. For his birthday he is sponsoring all adoptions today,” said Brienne Grayson, Animal Welfare Supervisor. “Every year for his birthday. We could not be more grateful.”

The shelter started the day off with around 105 pets, the cats gone within the first hour and the dogs not far behind them.

“I don’t believe we’re gonna have any left at the end of the day,” Grayson said.

The shelter packed full of people ready to give these pups a chance at a new life. Many of them never having a real home before.

“These animals have not had a chance yet to be pets. To find their homes. To find their families. And they deserve it. They deserve their chance,” Grayson said. “Some of them come from off the streets or from rough backgrounds. Every last one of them deserves a chance.”

Just like miss Lola here, who is just getting to know her new human mom.

“I saw Lola and I was like, ‘I think she wants to come home with me,’” Collins said.

The shelter announced that every single one of their available pets were adopted today, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t still more pets in need of a good home.

