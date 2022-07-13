OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Blood donors have a chance at winning big prizes this Thursday, July 14th at one Oklahoma City location.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute event includes a chance to win one of two $1,000 gift cards. All donors will receive a T-shirt, their choice of one ticket to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma, or two tickets to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Donors can head to Communication Federal Credit Union, 4141 NW Expressway in Oklahoma City, on July 14th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to OBI, “The summer months are extremely challenging to maintain the blood supply for local hospitals.”

“As we face a critical need for blood, we’re so thankful to wonderful partners like Communication Federal Credit Union,” said Dr. John Armitage, President and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This event represents an opportunity for folks to not only save a life through blood donation, but also be rewarded for their good deed.”

One blood donation can save three lives. The process takes about an hour. To make an appointment, call 877-340-8777, or visit obi.org.

(*16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Must be 18 or older to receive antibody test. This test has not been reviewed by the FDA and is not intended for diagnosis or treatment of COVID-19.) – Info provided by OBI.