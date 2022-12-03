OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Get ready to show off some holiday spirit today as, RIVERSPORT is bringing back an Oklahoma City family favorite – Holiday River Parade!

This years Braum’s event takes place in the Boathouse District and will feature water skiing elves, holiday-themed boats sparkling on the Oklahoma River, and fireworks.

The boats that enter will compete in decorating contests with placements for first, second and third place.

This year Braums will be honoring the event originator Mike McAuliffe who passed away in 2020.

The parade is 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Admission is free; parking is $10.