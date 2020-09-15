OKC church distributed big items and hope in Monday giveaway

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Some Oklahomans have some big blessings in their homes now thanks to teamwork by a local church and a non-profit.

Ebenezer Baptist Church in Oklahoma City frequently has food giveaways but this time – they were able to give furniture, a lawnmower and more to those in need.

It’s a mission they’re hoping to continue.

“We had dining room tables, sofas, chairs, drones, kids toys, fire pits, outdoor furniture, office supplies, health and wellness supplements and we even had a Honda lawnmower,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey.

Scobey says on Monday, Oklahomans lined up to receive items typically not found for free.

“We had these power trash cans, you waive your hand over it and it opens up,” he said.

An estimated more than $100,000 worth of items were provided by World Vision International – an Evangelical Christian humanitarian aid, development and advocacy organization.

While the supplies helped – that’s not all.

“We were able to help so many people with things outside of what was going on here yesterday,” Scobey said.

That includes one woman who waited two hours, only to find out supplies had run out.

“She was really emotional so we talked her, prayed with her and gave her some finance to help her along the way as well,” said Scobey.

The big ticket items were assigned by raffle.

The man who won the lawnmower was actually trying to restart his life mowing lawns after trouble with the law.

In this tough financial time for many, Pastor Scobey said some became upset when supplies ran out.

However, he is working to secure a partnership with World View for more giveaways like this- and asking for some patience.

“If you act out of character, you might not receive it the next time, so we have to be very careful and we have to treat people the way Jesus would treat them,” he said.

Scobey says thousands of socks will be given to the homeless and they’re taking sanitary items, food and more to Clearview, Oklahoma for further distribution Thursday.

