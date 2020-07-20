OKC city council working to reimagine OKCPD first response

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City officials are moving forward with plan they say will rethink the way public safety looks in the 21st century.

Instead of defunding the police in the wake of the George Floyd incident and civil rights unrest, the OKC city council is laying out ideas to reshape parts of the OKCPD.

City officials say a committee of citizens will be named in very near future to oversee 6 resolutions put forth by the city council to change the OKC police force.

Police officials say some of these proposals are already in the works.

“This is really about what rethinking what public safety looks like,” said James Cooper. “We’ve got to get to the root causes, generational poverty and cyclical crime. No more bandaids on dams.”

Among the areas Cooper says need attention are things like better crisis response training, increased homeless outreach, expanded neighborhood safety programs, better youth outreach and better access to mental health for officers.

“If you want police officers that are truly responding out in the community and are helpful and truly taking care of citizens with a compassionate heart, They have to be taking care of themselves,” said OKC Police Chief Wade Gourley.

Both Chief Gourley and Councilman Cooper say anxiety, depression and PTSD are real concerns for officers that affect their performance on the job. They say having 24 hour access to mental health professional is a must.

“We’ve said for years as police officers, we shouldn’t be primary responders to mental health-only calls,” said Gourley.

Gourley says even though all officers go through mental health training, he supports the resolution calling for more mental health professionals working with the force in the field.

“I think the best response to that is a joint type response where not only police are going out there but mental health workers as well,” said Gourley.

“I’m encouraged that we are all trying to bring change,” said T. Sheri Dickerson.

But the President of Black Lives Matter OKC says this plan was meant for more liberal cities on the east coast. She would like to see funds go outside of the department directly into the community, something she says this plan doesn’t do.

“There needs to be a difference as far as how department partners, works with the Fraternal Order of Police and to literally revamp or dismantle that power structure. I wish it was a little more focused on that as a whole,” said Dickerson.

But Cooper says now is the time for action in the wake of the civil unrest.

“What this resolution is asking for is to interrupt generational poverty and cyclical crime by having officers know the folk they swore to serve and protect this has to be an all hands on deck moment,” said Cooper.

Chief Gourley says Cooper has worked closely with the police force to come up with the resolutions.

“Everything he said we were one the same page. We weren’t talking two different languages at all,” said Gourley.

Officials say many of the resolutions will take time to determine how to best structure and fund the reforms.

Chief Gourley says work with DHS for better mental heath care for officers could kick off as early as this month.