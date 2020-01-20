OKC community invited to review plans for F.D. Moon Middle School renovations

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Parents, teachers, students, and neighbors are invited to review and discuss plans for a local middle school during a February meeting.

The $4.5 million MAPS for Kids project will be at F.D. Moon Middle School.

A new elevator, renovations to restrooms, and a fire sprinkler system are all included in the plans.

On Thursday, Feb. 6, the community meeting for the project will be held in the school’s cafeteria at 1901 NE 13th Street.

Named after local educator Frederick Douglass Moon, F.D. Moon Middle School was established in 1963.

Moon was elected to the Oklahoma City Public Schools Board of Education in 1972 and served as its first black president in 1974.

For more details, visit the city’s website.

