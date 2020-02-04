OKC cost-reduced warrant clearance ends March 31

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are about two months left to clear your years-old warrant from an Oklahoma City citation at a reduced cost.

The Municipal Court’s penalty reduction programs runs through March 31.

Anyone with a warrant for an unpaid ticket for a class “A” offense dated before July 1, 2017, can participate in the program, which reduces the penalty to a cost similar to a ticket paid on time.

Officials say you won’t be arrested or go to jail when you come in to pay.

For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 to resolve — $420 for fines, costs and fees, plus a $193 for a failure to appear charge. But it can be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program.

“Overdue tickets this old prevent people from reinstating their driving privileges with the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, and there’s also an active warrant,” said Municipal Court Administrator LaShawn Thompson. “So beyond encouraging compliance with enforcement of our ordinances, this makes sure an old speeding ticket isn’t the reason someone has trouble getting to work or to school. People can close the case and it won’t be hanging over their head anymore.”

As with any case in Oklahoma City Municipal Court, people with financial difficulties can request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges have the discretion to waive or reduce fines, costs and fees for people who can’t afford them.

Call (405) 297-3898 (8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays) or visit the Municipal Court Customer Service Window, 701 Couch Drive, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day but holidays to pay the ticket or request a hearing about financial difficulties. You can also visit okc.gov/court for an online payment link and other details.