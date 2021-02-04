OKC-County Health Department announces plans for vaccination mega pod

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – New details released today from Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt addressing the community’s fight against COVID-19.

The Oklahoma City County Health Department today announced plans for a mega pod, which could vaccinate thousands of people a day.

“Different states can request these mega pods. We have requested them in our state at least by or Oklahoma County, Oklahoma City,” said Dr. Patrick McGough, Oklahoma City County Health Department. “It sounds very favorable that we will receive one. We’re very excited about that.”

During a press conference on Tuesday, OCCHD said over 100,000 Oklahoma County residents have now received the COVID-19 vaccine.

McGough says the mega pod would be self-contained and managed by the National Guard and would not be part of the state’s vaccine allotment.

“Yesterday was the very first time that I was involved in meetings related to that and it will be changing very quickly day to day,” McGough said.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt also said COVID-19 numbers are on the downward trend.

“Cases and hospitalizations are coming down, the trends are good, but the numbers are still pretty high compared to where they were in the spring and summer,” Holt said.

Holt said his 81-year-old father tested positive in mid-January and spent 11 days in an ICU here in Oklahoma City.

“My father was at an OU facility, but his outstanding care could have come from any of our local providers. They are all fantastic. On Tuesday, he was released to our care. He is still physically weak but his progress has been steady since entering ICU. We are very hopeful, but there were touch-and-go moments, and the experience has certainly been a reminder of the seriousness of this virus,” Holt said.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, over 500,000 doses of vaccine have been disseminated across the state.

Since the pandemic began, 895 people have died in the Oklahoma City metro.

With the hopes of more vaccine possibly coming to the state, the goal is to keep that number down.

“I send my deepest condolences to every family that has lost a loved one. Even when we express gratitude for relative success, we can never lose sight of what we have lost,” Holt said.

“It is our goal and desire and pleasure to vaccinate every person who wants a vaccine,” McGough said. “We need the vaccine to be able to do so.”

It’s not known when the mega pod will happen. But the county health department says it will keep residents updated.