OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City County Health Department has the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine.

The OCCHD does have other COVID-19 vaccines along with Novavax, as well as mandatory back-to-school vaccines.

The OCCHD may begin administering the vaccine as early as next week to give their staff enough time to train and understand the vaccine information before giving the vaccine to the public.

Novavax is a two-dose, protein-based COVID-19 vaccine, adding another option to the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA vaccines and the Johnson & Johnson viral-vector vaccine.

“Protein subunit vaccines contain harmless pieces (proteins) of the COVID-19 virus alongside another ingredient, called an adjuvant, that helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future, if exposed,” said Dr. Gitanjali Pai, OSDH Chief Medical Officer.

Protein-based vaccines have been used in the United States for more than 30 years, beginning with the hepatitis B vaccine.

Other vaccines used in the U.S. made with the same science include those that protect against influenza and whooping cough.