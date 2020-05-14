OKC doctors discuss Kawasaki-like disease believed to be connected to COVID-19

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – On Thursday, the CDC is expected to send out a warning about a condition in kids that could be related to COVID-19.

It’s called Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome.

So far, 17 states are reporting cases – including New York where three children have died.

“We really better be very careful, particularly when it comes to children,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease.

The nation’s top doctor on infectious disease – now sounding the alarm on Pediatric Multi-System Inflammatory Syndrome or PMIS.

It’s said to be similar to Kawasaki Disease – a rare inflammation of the vessels that’s seen mostly in children.

“It kind of felt like I couldn’t really do anything because I was in a lot of pain,” said Juliet Daly, a Louisiana 12-year-old who survived COVID-19 – and a heart attack.

So far, in Oklahoma, no known cases of PMIS have been reported.

However, at OU Medicine – pediatrician Dr. Nicholas Peterson says he’s seen three cases of Kawasaki in the past three months.

“Typically what you see is fever for at least 5 days so kind of a prolonged fever course, followed by full body rash, redness of the eyes, swelling of the hands and feet, swelling of the tongue, dry cracked lips and things like that,” Dr. Peterson said.

At Integris Children’s, Dr. Steve Nye says one child was hospitalized with coronavirus, but recovered and so far, no Kawasaki cases there this year.

So what’s the connection between Kawasaki, COVID-19 and PIMS?

So far, that answer is not clear.

“We don’t know what causes Kawasaki disease – often, it’s preceded by a viral illness of some type and I wonder if that’s why there’s a connection,” said Nye.

At SSM Health St. Anthony, no children have been hospitalized with COVID-19 or Kawasaki during the pandemic either.

However, when cases arise, it’s important to be vigilant.

“You’re typically evaluated with an echocardiogram to look for any aneurisms or enlargement in the heart,” said Dr. Karen Rose, pediatrician with SSM Health St. Anthony.

If you’re worried about your child’s health, doctors say don’t hesitate to seek treatment.

“Right now we are not overflowing with coronavirus patients, we are still taking care of kids with routine medical problems,” said Nye.

For PMIS, symptoms can include persistent fever, rash, abdominal pain, vomiting and swelling of the hands and feet.

According to an NBC News report, while many patients have tested positive for COVID-19 or were found to have antibodies for the virus, not all have. The report states that could be because some children don’t seem to develop symptoms until a month after a COVID-19 infection.