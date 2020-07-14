OKC family left picking up pieces after SUV crashed into their home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An early morning wake up call for one, young Oklahoma City family.

“We’re a young couple. We’re just, we’re trying to make it and for someone else to come and just affect what we’ve been building is very very heartbreaking,” Jensine Cabrera said between tears. “Everything that’s in there my husband and I have worked for very very hard.”

Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, a SUV barreled into their home.

“To see this… it’s all our things just ruined,” said Jensine.

Oklahoma City Police say it started as an early morning chase.

Officers tried to pull over the stolen SUV, but the suspect was driving recklessly so police called off the chase.

Moments later, dispatchers got a call from the Cabrera’s.

“A car ran into my house!” can be heard on the 911 dispatch recording.

The person behind the wheel, still on the run.

“A Hispanic male ran from that vehicle and was not taken into custody despite efforts looking for him in that area,” said Sgt. Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Luckily, the family fell asleep on the couch while watching a movie.

Had it been any other night, mom, dad, and 6-month-old Noah, would have been in the bedroom where the SUV ended up.

“It’s out of our control, of course. We’re homeless, but thanks to our family we have somewhere to go,” said Jensine.

The Cabreras have a few scratches, but are otherwise okay.

“It’s crazy. It’s heartbreaking how others people’s actions can cause all of this,” said Julio Cabrera.

Now the family is leaning on their faith, calling this a blessing in disguise.

“I just believe He is the reason that we are okay now, because if we would have been in the bed we wouldn’t have survived… not one of us,” said Jensine.

Police say the car matches the description from a stolen vehicle report they took back on May 30th.

If you know anything about this call CrimeStoppers at 405-235-7300.

