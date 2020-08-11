OKC family searching for new home after semi plows through their old house

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City family is left looking for a home Monday after a semi-truck left the roadway Saturday on the Kilpatrick Turnpike and plowed into their house, as well as their neighbors’ house.

“It’s just a nightmare,” said Carrie Luman, the renter of the duplex hit. “I’m just waiting to wake up and it’s not happened.”

The nightmare is a reality for Luman. The damage is still visible near the turnpike at 36th Street and Catamaran Drive.

“It’s been devastating having to uproot myself and my kids, trying to find a new place to live,” Luman said.

KFOR received surveillance video from a neighbor that partially shows the semi-truck plowing through backyards.

According to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the truck veered off the roadway, down the side of the road, through the backyards before hitting the corner of one home and then into Luman’s home. The truck came to a stop in a nearby ditch. A crude welcome to the neighborhood as Luman and her family have only lived there for a month.

“I had major appliances at the end of the garage that I hadn’t even got to get in and put inside the house just yet,” she said.

The only one home during the crash was Luman’s dog Dixie. They found her in the home shook up, but unharmed. As for everything else, Luman said she’s not sure.

“I’ve only found about half of my kitchen utensils,” she said.

Luman said she was told her family can’t go into the home, because it could be structurally unsound. Luman said she’s worried about her other belongings if they can’t get back inside.

“Then everything inside will be a loss as well,” she said.

For now, Luman said her family are staying at her parents’ house. School is also right around the corner for her two teenage daughters.

“They’re definitely shook up,” she said.

Luman is now left picking up the pieces. While once again searching for a home for she and her family.

“It’s been very hard,” she said. “I have been out driving the streets all day long.”

Luman said there has been some community outreach. You can find a link to a GoFundMe here.

As of right now, the department of public safety said the cause of the wreck is still being investigated.