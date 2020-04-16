OKC family talks negatives and positives of distance learning

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s been about a month since distance learning took effect for families across the state.

The parents of one Oklahoma City family are working full time while trying to help their two sons with school.

“I do actually like going to school… I’m one of those kids!” laughed 6th grader Ashton Baumgardner.

He’s in middle school at Dove Science Academy, where he’s usually in school five days a week.

He’s a smart one too, he wants to be a robotics engineer when he grows up.

For now, he’s stuck taking his sixth grade courses online.

“My brain has trouble focusing because it doesn’t register my house or my parents’ work- when I go there as a school environment, a place to focus,” said Ashton.

He’s at home, or his parents office all day, typing away on his computer, working on his social studies and algebra.

Most of his teacher and classmate interaction is via Zoom calls.

“It’s nice to be able to at least see the people that I know and not just be at here just lonely and quiet and in my room,” said the 6th grader.

Sitting right next to him at his kitchen table is his 3rd grade brother, Ryder who attends Kingsgate Elementary.

Ryder also says focusing is his biggest issue.

“I’m used to people talking and stuff and the teacher saying stuff and the intercom and stuff like that, but I can’t hear all that stuff when I’m at home,” said Ryder.

Both Baumgardner parents work full time.

They’re working hard to squeeze time into the middle of their workday to help teach their kids.

“It’s been a challenge just trying to figure out how to get those things done how to help the kids during the day while I’m working,” said mom Tyelinda Baumgardner.

Tyelinda says she wants people to know that if you are a parent struggling with this, you’re not alone.

“For those of us that are working and just trying to keep up and keep our head above water with it … you might think that you’re the only one that’s not loving this and you’re not,” she said.

Some good has come out of this time for the family as well.

They’ve been able to slow down and spend some more time together in the evenings.

But the kids are still anxious to get back to the classroom.

“It’s going to be weird seeing all your friends again but your not really seeing them again, but it’s different cause you can actually see them in 3D and talk to them!” said Ashton.

The Baumgardner’s say to help, they’ve been keeping the kids on the same schedule and having them work at the same place every day.

At the end of the day, they emphasized they are glad their family is safe and healthy.