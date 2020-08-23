OKC FD responds to three-alarm apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at an Northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex Saturday evening.
Fire crews were called just before 8 p.m. to the location near Northwest Expressway and West Wilshire Boulevard.
Firefighters on scene say heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building at one point.
Initial reports indicated children may have been inside. Fire officials have confirmed they found no one inside after two searches of the apartments.
According to officials, the specific apartments involved suffered extensive damages. They added that the apartments are vacant and being remodeled.
KFOR has a crew on the scene and will keep you updated.
