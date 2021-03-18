OKC Fire Chief faces backlash for firefighter discipline

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – KFOR is following up an exclusive story about an Oklahoma City firefighter who was disciplined because he drove an injured toddler to the hospital to be treated for second degree burns.

Quinn Amme, 3, had second degree burns on both legs.

Her family called 911 for an EMSA ambulance transport to the hospital.

However, after more than 20 minutes of waiting for the ambulance to arrive, Major Corey Britt, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, drove the baby girl to the hospital in the fire truck.

“He was there in our time of need. He handled the situation with compassion and urgency and made the right choices,” said Quinn’s mother, Kristin Amme. “Unfortunately, it backfired.”

The family calls Major Britt a hero.

The department calls him a rule-breaker, revoking his leadership role at Station 34.

“Everyday we respond to emergency situations. We are trained to deal with those. We are trained to manage those. We have to make sure we fall back on our training,” said Oklahoma City Fire Chief Richard Kelley.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department has come under fire because of the decision to discipline.

Department brass are facing backlash from citizens and firefighters around the country.

Some firefighters within the department are struggling to understand how the punishment fits the crime.

“I mean they look up to him like a big brother, or like a dad. Now they’re lost. They don’t understand,” said retired firefighter Richard Fulton. “What he did is what he’s sworn to do.”

