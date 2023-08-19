OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A fire in Northeast Oklahoma City spread five acres before fire crews were able to contain it.

When Oklahoma City Fire Department arrived at 41st and North Lindsey Street they realized the fire was quickly spreading.

They jumped into action and were able to stop the fire from growing past a tree line just behind the building.

Crews did evacuate one resident off North Phillips St because they noticed it was getting close to the home.

Those inside were able to return once the the fire was contained.

People that work right in front of the property told News Four they’re grateful that the fire didn’t reach their buildings.

“Definitely pretty scary, I came here to water some plants in our greenhouses that we have out here, and I thought that I might have accidentally done something,” said Craig Garner who works near where the fire happened. “So while I’m sad that it caught on fire, I’m hopeful no one got hurt.”

OKC Fire Chief said this was an ‘unusual fire’ and due to the heat, the boots of three firefighters got so hot it melted the soles.

No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.