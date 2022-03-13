OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City fire crews have responded to multiple grass fires today.

One fire in NE OKC near E. Memorial Rd. and N. Peebly Rd. was near a residential home and burned about 3-5 acres of land before crews could extinguish.

Another fire near S. Pottawatomie Rd. and Lake Dr., just south of Newalla, has been burning for at least three hours.

Humidity levels will remain in the teens today and wind gusts could reach up to 45 mph. Weather conditions will continue to be favorable for the development of more grass fires until around 8:00 p.m. tonight.