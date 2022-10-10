OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – In a decades-old tradition, the Oklahoma City Fire Department has been “filling the boot” for the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and this year the pressure is on to raise more money than Tulsa’s fire department – or the chief will have to pay!

From October 10-15, motorists will see firefighters out at busy intersections around Oklahoma City, collecting donations for the organization.

Last year, OKCFD received an award for having the fourth highest collection in the entire nation, and this year, the stakes are high to do even better.

OKCFD just announced a new challenge against Tulsa called “The Fire Chief’s Challenge.”

“The Fire Chief from the city that collects the most will have bragging rights. The Fire Chief for the city that raises the least will have to drive to the other city to wash and wax the vehicle of the winning Fire Chief,” the agency stated in a news release.

“So, we need your help more than ever! We can’t let Tulsa beat us!” the release stated. “We are convinced that OKC residents and visitors are the most generous in the nation… We know this will be another great year and we can collectively support this wonderful cause once again.”