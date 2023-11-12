HARRAH, Okla. (KFOR) — An Oklahoma City Magician said he spent five weeks working for ‘Haunt in Harrah’ and still hasn’t been compensated.

Jonathan Meyers said he’s out $4,500 for the entire month of October, he’s tried getting his money for over a week now but hasn’t had any luck.

“I have always been fascinated with magic and live performances,” said Meyers.

Meyers said that fascination is the reason he decided to work at Haunt in Harrah at the beginning of October.

“He wanted entertainment for the people waiting in the lines,” said Meyers.

Meyers explained he was originally supposed to just work one night, however he loved it so much he decided to lower his price and agreed to work until the final weekend.

“I said well, I need to give you an invoice. He goes, Oh, I’ve got you taken care of,” said Meyers.

But, it’s been over a week since the haunt closed and Meyers said he still hasn’t been paid.

“I actually depended on this guy for 80% of my income,” said Meyers.

Text messages show Meyers pleading with owner, Mike Mckinish asking when he will receive his hard earned dollars.

Meyers even posted on social media hoping it would encourage Mckinish to pay up.

“If this guy wasn’t going to pay me, maybe he will now because everybody’s watching,” said Meyers.

However, that didn’t happen so News 4 reached out for answers and Mckinish claims the check will be there soon.

“He’ll get a check by next Friday. I’ll guarantee that,” said Mckinish.

Mckinish also said that Meyers never picked up his paychecks and workers were paid at the end of the day on Saturdays.