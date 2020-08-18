OKC mom, veteran says Air Force awards, daughter’s childhood mementos were taken in storage facility break-in

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An OKC mom and veteran is pleading for help after precious memories from she and her daughter’s lives were taken in a storage facility break-in.

It happened last week when several storage units were broken into at a SecurCare Self Storage facility near S.E. 89th and Sooner Road in Oklahoma City.

It is a gated facility with the word secure in the name.

The victim says she’s not sure how or why someone would take the items that likely mean nothing to them but mean everything to her.

“I have chills because it upsets me so much because I’ve saved everything since birth,” said Mary Ellis. “I have the balloons and the cards that they gave to her when we were in the hospital, the cap they gave to her after she was born. Everything you can imagine in that lifetime, I’ve kept.”

Mary Ellis says a single tub of her now 22-year-old daughter’s childhood treasures she kept at home is all she has left.

The mother – who is about to move out of state – getting a call from the manager of SecurCare Self Storage that her unit was one of several units broken into in the early morning hours of August 13th.

“It’s on Sooner Road, right on the road,” Ellis told News 4. “It has a gate that requires a pin to get in and a pin when you leave and obviously every unit requires a lock.”

According to a police report – that gate and the locks were broken.

Ellis says she had multiple tubs in her unit – also containing awards from her time in the Air Force and other irreplaceable items.

​”I have the placemat from my 18th birthday at Denny’s that everybody signed – you know, just sentimental things like that, that mean so much to me – otherwise I wouldn’t have contacted anybody,” she said.

She’s now worried about what the thief or thieves did when they saw what was in the tubs.

“That’s why I contacted you because thinking about that breaks my heart,” said Ellis. “I’m wishing that these people have a heart themselves and would return that stuff and keep the other valuable stuff. I don’t care about that stuff.”

If you can help reconnect her to her stolen items call OKC Crimestoppers at (405)235-7300.

The storage facility’s managers say they are cooperating with corporate policy and police – hoping to release surveillance video soon.

