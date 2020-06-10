OKC National Memorial & Museum reopens after months of being closed due to coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum has been closed since March 14th due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but today the museum is back open.

They’ve got some new safety measures in place and also some new features to introduce.

They launched a new augmented reality app, it’s a new way to view a life-changing experience.

“It really allows you to have a family member, a survivor, a journalist, or community volunteer walk you through the story,” said OKCNM Exec. Director Kari Watkins.

The new program is something staff worked to developm in time for the 25th anniversary.

“I love this because I got goosebumps seeing these people talk to you because they were there … they experienced it and it brings you right there to the reality of it,” said out-of-state visitor Kitty Wade.

They’ve also got two new exhibits: the 25th anniversary exhibit, and the Oklahoma Standard exhibit.

They were supposed to be ready in April, but the pandemic shifted plans.

“We did some of that online over those 90 days but to have people in this building … this place was meant to have people in it to tell the stories so we’re glad to have people back,” said Watkins.

Now that people are back, they’ve added some extra safety measures.

Maks are required, markings on the floor show you where to stand and they’ve spaced out when people can enter the building.

“Because so much of our visitation is from out of state, we have to take every precaution. So our staff is still going through temperature checks every day and making sure we’re doing our part asking visitors if they’re sick stay at home if they’re not come learn this incredible story,” said Watkins.

Even so, new precautions haven’t stopped this group visiting from out-of-state.

“Think of the opportunity that we would have missed if we stayed away from here and didn’t see it, so now I’m taking my grandchildren back to Nebraska and hopefully I’m taking them back with a positive experience,” said Wade.

Staff says although working remoted has been successful in ways, there’s nothing like having people back withing their walls.

“There’s nothing like experiencing the sound of the blast and experiencing it and then seeing the faces of those who were lost some of this story you cannot do online and have the same experience so we’re thrilled to have people in here,” said Watkins.

They are also handing out stylus pens for the visitors to use on the 40+ touch screens.

For more information on reservations and guidelines visit their website.