OKC Parks opens Virtual Academy and After School Kids Club at community centers for virtual learning students

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OKC Parks is opening a Virtual Academy and After School Kids Club in eight community centers for Oklahoma City students who are enrolled in virtual learning during the continued COVID-19 pandemic.

OKC Parks professionals will work with students in groups of no more than nine. Staff will help students with the wifi network and help with homework.

Organizers say it will be a safe and fun atmosphere, including free time inside and outside, which will promote learning in an environment similar to a small class.

Students in kindergarten through 8th grade are eligible to enroll. It’s open to any student who lives in Oklahoma City who is enrolled in their public or private school’s virtual learning program. The Virtual Academy is free, and the After School Kids Club is available to academy students for $10 monthly.

The Virtual Academy is from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., and the After School Kids Club is 3:30-6 p.m.

Students must provide their own devices, but the community centers have high-speed wifi. CDC safety and sanitization protocols will be followed and enforced, including required masks for students age 6 and up.

“We understand how difficult it is for parents to balance work, school and childcare during the pandemic, because we’re experiencing it ourselves throughout our organization,” said OKC Parks Director Doug Kupper. “We hope this provides parents with a safe option for students enrolled in a virtual learning program. We’ll take good care of your kids in a safe environment.”

Visit okc.gov/virtual for required enrollment paperwork, locations and other details. Enrollment begins Saturday for Oklahoma City residents after an early enrollment window exclusively for City employees.

CDC safety and sanitization protocols include required masks for students age 6 and up, frequent hand washing, hand sanitizer stations, hourly disinfection of high-touch surfaces and temperature checks before entering.

Students must bring their own devices. The recreation centers have high-speed wifi, but students may need their own cellular data or wifi hot spot connection for some streaming because of bandwidth limitations. Students are welcome to bring their own wifi hot spots or cellular data-enabled devices.

