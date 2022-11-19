OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Police need your help identifying a man who is wanted for questioning in connection to an alleged quick-change scam at a local business near Northwest 50th and Meridian.

Police told News 4 the man had approached the cashier, asked to purchase some gift cards and while doing that, he was able to quickly replace the gift cards that were being purchased with some decoy gift cards.

He then left the store with thousands of dollars in gift cards.

“By the time the clerk had realized it, the money was already off of those gift cards. And so, this was a quick scam of some kind,” said Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

The man is shown on security cam footage talking with the cashier making a lot of hand gestures.

Dillon Quirk with the Oklahoma City Police Department said it’s a common scam and typically happens at businesses and banks.

“What the suspect will try to do oftentimes is get the person conducting business with them flustered or in a hurry and they’re able to get away with the money,” said Quirk.

Quirk said the man had some type of fake decoy cards that he was able to switch out with the real cards and ultimately took the real ones with them, along with the money.

“Oftentimes these people will place the money on the counter. They’ll want to make a purchase of multiple gift cards. And so, they’ll be handling the money, asking questions, trying to throw the employee off with questions or and then ultimately end up stealing the items that they’re purchasing along with the money,” said Quirk.

If you know who this man may be, call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers.

If you have any information please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers, or call (405)235-7300.

Your anonymous tips could earn you up to $1,000.