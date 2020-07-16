OKC Police: One person killed, homicide suspect on the loose

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead in Oklahoma City in what police believe is a homicide.

Police were called to the 2000 block of NE 18th Street regarding shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man dead.

Investigators believe the homicide possibly stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Two witnesses were placed in the back of a squad car.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but they believe they know who he is.

Stay with KFOR as this story develops.

Latest Stories

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC Bureau

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter