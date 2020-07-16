OKC Police: One person killed, homicide suspect on the loose

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead in Oklahoma City in what police believe is a homicide.

Police were called to the 2000 block of NE 18th Street regarding shots fired.

When they arrived, they found a man dead.

Investigators believe the homicide possibly stemmed from a domestic disturbance.

Two witnesses were placed in the back of a squad car.

Police said the suspect fled the scene, but they believe they know who he is.

