OKC Police responding to shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police are investigating after an argument led to a man being shot in Bricktown Saturday evening.

According to the Oklahoma City Police, two groups of people were fighting near Harkin’s Theatre.

They say Oklahoma County deputies were able to break up the fight, but as the two groups were walking away, someone reportedly turned around and shot into the other group.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound in the leg. He was transferred to a hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the suspect was last seen running eastbound down Reno Avenue. No suspect description is available at this time.

Police have set up a perimeter in the area of Reno Avenue and Johnny Bench Drive.

