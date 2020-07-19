OKC police search for suspect following shooting in Bricktown

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Police are searching for the person who fired shots in Bricktown Saturday night, injuring one person.

OKCPD responded to a shots fired called near the Harkins Theatre Saturday night.

“As I was exiting the ballpark after the Allstate games, I heard three gunshots,” James D. Jackson told News 4. “Kids were running eastbound. As I stepped out, I heard screams and I saw a kid lying on the floor.”

According to police, it started with an argument near Harkins Theatre between two groups of people.

“We’ve got one victim that was hit with a non-life threatening injury. He was transported to a hospital,” Capt. Rod Strecker with OKCPD said.

Police have not yet located the suspect.

“We’re not having good luck finding witnesses that are helpful. We don’t have much of a suspect description to go off of,” Strecker said. “We’re not finding any evidence to show us where the exact scene is. We’ve got some blood around, but we’re not finding any shell casings or anything of that nature.”

People who were nearby and heard the gunshots, hoping police find the person responsible.

“I was super scared,” said Jackson. “Initially, you always think well it’s just kids playing around, or firecrackers, something like that. Once I witnessed the situation and saw how the crowd was reacting, I knew it was a serious situation.”

If you have information that could help police, call OKCPD Crime Stoppers at (405)-235-7300.

Recent Headlines: