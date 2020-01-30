OKC police searching for three people involved in violent gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for help identifying three people they say are involved in a robbery and violent assault at an Oklahoma City gas station.

Police say on Saturday a woman entered the gas station and tried to leave with a case of beer without paying for it.

The store clerk ran out and grabbed the case of beer, pulling the woman back inside. That’s when a man rushed inside and started attacking the clerk.

"He tried to save himself, and then the tall guy started beating him, punching him, and he tried to beat him with a bottle of wine,” the victim’s co-worker, Lexmi Battarei, said.

According to the police report, the attacker yelled at the clerk, “What are you doing to my baby mama?” He then punched the clerk at least seven or eight times in the head and face. Shortly after that, another man went in and told the first guy they needed to go.

Now police are looking for the woman and two male suspects.

The victim’s co-worker says he’s home resting now, but he’s still pretty shaken up. He also says this isn’t the first time something like this has happened at this gas station.

"It was a scary incident. That's not the first time that has happened,” Battarei said. “I had also faced the same kind of situation three or four months earlier too."

If you have any information on the three suspects, you are asked to contact Oklahoma City police.