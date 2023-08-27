Oklahoma City police are responding to a call of a man waving multiple weapons in his front yard Sunday. The call came in shortly before 2 p.m. to a home on South Sharon Street, just blocks from Oklahoma City Community College.

When one officer arrived, he quickly called for back up after the man reportedly pointed a gun at the officer. Police from both the Santa Fe and Spring Lake division of the Oklahoma City Police Department arrived on the scene.

The man went back into the home and police have now surrounded the home.

KFOR crews arrived at the scene as tactical teams showed up. After a brief search, police were able to locate the man who was taken into custody without incident.