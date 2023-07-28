OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — The Oklahoma City Wranglers were supposed to bring semi-pro football to the sooner state. Instead, fans and potential players said all the team did was take their money.

From the moment the team was announced, fans were stampeding to support the Wranglers.

What the people we spoke to along with many others didn’t know is that the man behind the organization, Joe McClendon has been creating fake leagues for years.

“He’s been running this scam for several years now,” Gary Jenkins, spokesman for potential investors with the OKC Wranglers said. “I’ve done a little bit of research and found that Joe McClendon has been scamming these young men out of their money for about eight years now.”

A second chance for football players, pulled out from under the rug as a semi-pro football team coming to town never happened.

“He’s lied to thousands of young men that were fighting for a second chance to get up on the stage,” Jenkins said.

“There was over 80 of us out there, Nino Calhoun, tryout player said. “Each and every one of us had to pay $60 before we could even try out.”

The tryout was back in January and Nino Calhoun said it seemed fishy from the beginning. It wasn’t organized, drills weren’t set up and they were practically just running around.

“There were no cones, they didn’t have any stopwatches, they even used their phones to 40 times,” Calhoun said. “It was really just a free for all out there.”

Investors were interested in the team and wanted to help hit the ground running. There were even talks of building a stadium at Crossroads Mall.

“I talked to the company that was going to build the stadium and they said they talked to Joe McClendon in 2021 and asked some questions about how much stadium cost for the temporary setup and everything,” Jenkins said. “They haven’t heard from him since.”

As excitement for the team built, fans flocked to it’s website to start buying tickets. One father and son purchased tickets to a game, only to be met with disappointment.

“Come time close to be open, an hour before kickoff and it was a ghost town,” Troy Cochran said. “There was like nobody there.”

While Cochran says he’s upset about money, for him, it goes much deeper.

“So at this point it’s really not about being out $60,” Cochran said. “For me, it’s more about you disappointing my son, and that’s not gonna fly.”

We spoke to Joe McClendon back in February. We tried contacting him at the same number and his phone has been disconnected.

The OKC Wranglers website is still up but you can no longer purchase ticket As for McClendon, people close to the situation say he has not been seen or heard from in months.