OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — Oklahoma City officials said they are expected to to salt and plow nearly 2,000 miles of streets.

The Oklahoma City’s Street Superintendent Chris Daniels said his crews are working 12-hour shifts, salting and plowing the roads.

“We got 30 trucks out on the roads and have snowplows and salt equipment on them trying to clear out snow routes,” said Daniels.

During that time trucks are working along snow routes across the metro.

Daniels said they were prepared for even worse conditions.

“I feel that we’re kind of fortunate because we were fearing it was going to be more accumulation then what there is,” he said.

But still, the roads are less than ideal and the superintendent said there’s been 18 reported accidents on the city’s streets so far.

“That’s quite a bit so you definitely want people to stay home if they can,” said Daniels.

But if you can’t stay home, the city as well as the Oklahoma Department of Transportation will also be out plowing the roads.

“We want motorists to know that our crews are monitoring closely out checking road conditions and responding as needed,” said Lisa Shearer-Salim, ODOT spokeswoman.

Even though crews are out clearing the roads, they suggest thinking twice before you leave the house.

“They have to use caution, slow their speed drive for conditions, because even though crews are out treating and plowing and often pre treating in certain conditions, it is not a cure all,” said Shearer-Slim.