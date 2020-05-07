OKC sends out first round of payments through Small Business Continuity Program

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — According to officials with the city of Oklahoma City, the first round of payments as part of the city’s Small Business Continuity Program will start going out to businesses that qualify next week.

Back on March 31st, the OKC city council approved a $5.5 million emergency relief program to help struggling businesses amid COVID-19.

It’s called the Small Business Continuity Program.

It was proposed by the Alliance for Economic Development of Oklahoma City and the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber.

The program includes an incentive program, with $1.5 million total.

These are cash incentives on a reimbursement bases, up to $10,000 for retained employee payroll.

Then there’s the loan program, $3 million total, includes no interest forgivable loans and low interested loans.

The technical assistance program, $500,000, in place to to help businesses that are adjusting to working at home.

According to city officials, the payments for those who qualified for the incentive program will start going out next Tuesday.