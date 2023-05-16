OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After battling a fast-moving respiratory virus, Oklahoma City Animal Welfare says it is facing another issue.

In March, the Oklahoma City Animal shelter announced that it was temporarily closing due to a rapidly spreading upper respiratory infection.

Every shelter dog was treated with a round of amoxicillin and doxycycline.

On Monday, the shelter reopened to the public and was immediately confronted with another issue.

Officials say the day the shelter reopened, it took in 143 abandoned animals.

“We simply cannot sustain that kind of intake and we are now back over capacity for dogs. We need your help now,” OKC Animal Welfare posted on Facebook.

The shelter says it has about 100 dogs looking to be adopted that have been there since before the shelter closed.

Organizers say all dog adoption fees are waived.

Oklahoma City Animal Welfare is located at 2811 SE 29th St. in Oklahoma City.