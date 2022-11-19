OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Downtown in December has tons of fun things to do while taking parking worries out of the picture.

You and your family can enjoy complimentary fares on the OKC Streetcar on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays as you take in all the destinations, events, and attractions. Find your nearest location for free this holiday season!

FREE RIDE DATES:

November 18 – 20

November 25 – 27

December 2 – 4

December 9 – 11

December 16 – 18

December 23 – 25

December 30 – January 1

HOURS OF SERVICE:

Friday: 6am – 2am

Saturday: 7am – 2am

Sunday: 7am – 10pm

HOLIDAY HOURS:

Christmas Eve: 6am – Midnight

Christmas Day: 10am – 7pm

New Year’s Eve: 6am – 2am

Learn more and view routes at OKCstreetcar.com.