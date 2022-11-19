OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Downtown in December has tons of fun things to do while taking parking worries out of the picture.
You and your family can enjoy complimentary fares on the OKC Streetcar on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays as you take in all the destinations, events, and attractions. Find your nearest location for free this holiday season!
FREE RIDE DATES:
November 18 – 20
November 25 – 27
December 2 – 4
December 9 – 11
December 16 – 18
December 23 – 25
December 30 – January 1
HOURS OF SERVICE:
Friday: 6am – 2am
Saturday: 7am – 2am
Sunday: 7am – 10pm
HOLIDAY HOURS:
Christmas Eve: 6am – Midnight
Christmas Day: 10am – 7pm
New Year’s Eve: 6am – 2am
Learn more and view routes at OKCstreetcar.com.