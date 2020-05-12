OKC Veterans’ Affairs nurse deployed to help Navajo Nation pandemic crisis

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A nurse from the Oklahoma City Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center is one of the volunteers deployed to help with the pandemic crisis in The Navajo Nation.

The tribe is three times the size of Massachusetts, and with more than 3,100 confirmed cases of COVID-19, it has the highest rate of infection behind New York.

They don’t have the healthcare resources to battle the virus alone, so leaders requested help from FEMA.

“When I got here, the unit I am on, they had two nurses,” said Jennifer Harrod, an RN with the VA hospital, “and they’re struggling to keep going, take care of the patients and give them the care that they deserve.”

Harrod headed to the small town of Chinle on the reservation on Saturday for two weeks. She was deployed after FEMA tapped the VA’s Disaster Emergency Medical Personnel System (DEMPS) to respond.

She’s working 12-hour shifts in the crowded hospital of the remote Arizona town.

“They have been hit extremely hard,” Harrod said.

She sees the community practicing social distancing, however, because of limited resources, like running water for washing hands, and the close quarters many live in, the virus spreads quickly. It’s made fear of the virus as real for her as for her patients.

“It’s an eye opening experience,” she said. “Just to see how quickly somebody can go from being healthy and active, and the Navajo are so strong, and brave- it’s just, it’s scary to see it happen so quick.”

Oklahoma group The Auntie Project, Native Women of Service launched a fundraiser to help the tribe afford more resources.

“They need help. There are whole families who are suffering from the virus right now,” said The Auntie Project president Amanda Cobb-Greetham. “They need supplies, and whatever money we raise goes directly to the Department of Family Services to help those families.”

Those are supplies desperately needed to help the tight-nit community survive.

“It’s scary for them,” Harrod said. “So we’re just there as support to help them on their journey, help calm them and soothe them and take the best care we can.”