OKC Zoo bears to prognosticate Groundhog Day celebration

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s time again for the OKC Zoo’s Groundhog Day ambassadors, grizzly bear brothers, Will and Wiley, to try their paws at predicting the changing seasons to determine if winter is here to stay or spring is on its way.

The Zoo’s Groundhog Day event, presented by Bob Moore Subaru, includes a themed enrichment activity for the bears to engage with as they put their forecasting skills to the test. Since the Zoo is not home to groundhogs, the bears step in as official Groundhog Day prognosticators.

This year’s Groundhog Day event will occur from 10 a.m. to noon at the Zoo’s Oklahoma Trails, Big Rivers building. Activities are free with Zoo admission and include:

Kids Activity with Prizes: Zoo goers 11 and under will learn about bear behaviors as they explore Oklahoma Trails. They will also be able to make their own weather prediction, spring or winter. Activity cards will be available at the event information table at the entrance of Oklahoma Trails.

Facebook Live Chats with the Zoo’s carnivore caretakers at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The OKC Zoo’s designated “town crier” will read the official proclamation adding a festive element in the spirit of early Groundhog Day traditions. (10:15 a.m. at the Big Rivers Building)

Animal Enrichment for the Zoo’s grizzly and black bears beginning at 10 a.m. and continuing throughout the day at the grizzly and black bear habitats.

Conservation Education Station: View bio-facts, discover fun facts about the world’s bear species, be encouraged to create your own bear den for a chance to win a wild encounter, and discover how the Zoo is contributing to bear conservation.

Photo opportunities sponsored by Bob Moore Subaru.

#Make Your Own Den Social Media Challenge: Event participants and Zoo fans at home are invited to share their inventive, cozy bear dens on social media for a chance to win a Grizzly Bear Wild Encounter for four. Follow the Zoo on Facebook and Instagram to learn more.

Zoo tickets are limited each day to maintain social distancing among guests.