OKC Zoo bird tour offers visitors chance to help wild birds

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is offering zoo visitors the chance to see some gorgeous wild birds while also helping a global bird project.

The zoo will host a bird tour at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

The tour is part of the Great Backyard Bird Count, which the OKC Zoo’s Facebook page describes as “a global-citizen science project that asks people to count birds to create a real-time look at wild populations.”

“Participation is easy to do, fun for families and individuals – all ages welcome. Meet in the Zoo’s entry plaza to join the tour,” the zoo’s Facebook page said.

General adult admission is $12, and admission for children ages 3–11 and seniors 65 and over is $9.