OKC Zoo does monthly ultrasound with pregnant Indian Rhino

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Zoo is prepping for its newest addition.

We found out back in February that Indian Rhino, Niki is pregnant.

On Thursday, they let KFOR crews in to see an ultrasound up close.

It’s not a procedure you normally see, but it might sound familiar.

“This is all baby so that looks like a leg right there,” Dr. Jennifer D’Agostino, Dir. Of Veterinary Services, pointed out.

They use blue gel and it goes straight on her stomach.

The team can get a good look at the full grown, 100 pound, baby calf inside.

“We want to make sure it’s growing normally, we want to make sure that the placenta looks good, and the amniotic fluid looks good,” said Dr. D’Agostino.

They also practice the ultrasounds with Niki frequently, to make sure she’s comfortable with the process.

“It’s a very positive experience for her because she gets lots of treats for her voluntary participation,” said curator of elephants and rhinos, Rachel Emory.

It’s too early to tell whether she’s having a boy or a girl, but because Niki had baby boy Rupert years ago…

“It’d be fun to have a girl this time, but as long as it’s healthy we don’t mind!” laughed Dr. D’Agostino.

Niki still has her normal routine, not much changes for her even while pregnant.

She exercises daily and still gets her normal meals.

“She’s such a big animal but we actually want to make sure they don’t gain that much weight during their pregnancy because that can really cause some complications,” said Dr. D’Agostino.

After a positive check up, all that’s left to do is wait!

“We’ve had a lot of time to build up that excitement and now that we’re in that final countdown we’re really looking forward to having that little one around,” said Emory.

