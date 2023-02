Oklahoma City Fire Department received calls of a two-story house engulfed in flames at 901 SE 34th St.

The owner of the house was the single occupant.

At the time of the fire, the owner was living across the street with friends.

While uninjured from the fire, the owner was transported to a nearby hospital.

The owner lost two dogs and three cats in the fire.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental by OKCFD.